Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.35.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.