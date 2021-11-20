Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. 34,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

