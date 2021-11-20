Sam Crigman Sells 7,573 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $666,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $324,620.04.

PCOR opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

