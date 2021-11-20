salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.85.

salesforce.com stock opened at $301.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 102,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

