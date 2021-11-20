Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.13.

SAIA stock opened at $358.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.86. Saia has a 1 year low of $167.62 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

