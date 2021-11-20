S.A. Mason LLC Buys 80 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

