Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RYAN opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,165,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

