Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 165,852 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

