Royale Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $4.47 million and $361,347.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,391,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

