Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 924.78.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.