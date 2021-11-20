Royal Bank of Canada Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $20.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 21.73.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 9.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 14.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

