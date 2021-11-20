Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,996 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,523,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,551,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 317,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

