Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,832 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ambarella by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $188.69 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $207.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.