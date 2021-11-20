Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

