Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,851 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ASX shares. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.