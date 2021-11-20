Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $61.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.42.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. Aflac has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

