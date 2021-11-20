Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,476 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.10% of Covanta worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 136.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $27,889,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth $17,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Covanta by 938.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 568,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Covanta by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

