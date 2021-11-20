Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 167 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth $113,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,153,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

