Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

