Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

