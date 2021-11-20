Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.96 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.