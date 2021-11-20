Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $348.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.62 and a 200 day moving average of $327.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

