Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 5,605 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $223.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.