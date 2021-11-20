Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of ROST traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

