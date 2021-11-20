Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

