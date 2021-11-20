Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $498.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

