Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ROOT stock opened at C$3.11 on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.31. The company has a market cap of C$131.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

