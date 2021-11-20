Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,442 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $49.75 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.