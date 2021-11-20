Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Trane Technologies comprises 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.99. 1,513,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,192. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

