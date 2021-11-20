Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

