Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,941 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $63.40 on Friday, hitting $692.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

