Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

LOW stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.52. 3,684,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

