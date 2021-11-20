Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.44 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,030 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,942,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,673,373. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $345.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

