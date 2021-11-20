Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.93. 1,677,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,300. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,334 shares of company stock worth $20,890,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.