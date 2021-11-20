Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,106 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

