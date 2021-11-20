Robert E. Landry Sells 681 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
