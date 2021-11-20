Robert E. Landry Sells 681 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

