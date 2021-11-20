Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4,359.50

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,359.50 ($56.96) and last traded at GBX 4,405 ($57.55), with a volume of 277789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,453 ($58.18).

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,759.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,526.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £72.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.