Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,062.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 79.50 ($1.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,455 ($58.20). The company had a trading volume of 3,099,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,864. The firm has a market cap of £72.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,759.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,526.16.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

