RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,555 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of RHIM traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,324 ($43.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,382.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,928.84. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,872 ($37.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82). Also, insider Karl Sevelda bought 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($42.20) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($422,001.57).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

