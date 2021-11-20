RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester Purchases 1,000 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of -0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

