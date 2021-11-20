RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,061 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

