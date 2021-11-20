Rewardiqa (REW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $43,937.23 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

