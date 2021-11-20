Revain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $3.49 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

