Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.