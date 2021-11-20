Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resonant were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $5,339,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 99.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.