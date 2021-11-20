Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,018 shares of company stock worth $2,214,763. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.