Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.
Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.
In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,018 shares of company stock worth $2,214,763. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
