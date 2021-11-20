Rentberry Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $331,831.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

