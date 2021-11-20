Render Token Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $103.83 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $8.34 or 0.00014395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 135.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00220377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,573,388 coins and its circulating supply is 171,972,815 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.