Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,638 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOAN stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

