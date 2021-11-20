Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

